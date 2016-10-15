Message from Mia a. Mottley, Leader o...

Message from Mia a. Mottley, Leader of the Opposition on the 50TH...

Wednesday Nov 30

We are conscious that the ability to determine our sovereignty rested on the platform that we were given in 1951, when all Barbadians over 21 years old were given the right to vote; and thereafter when we received the right to manage our own internal affairs with the introduction of Ministerial Government. These fundamental achievements in our democratic life provided a solid platform to become an independent nation.

Chicago, IL

