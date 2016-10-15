Barbados at 50

The Independence Arch on Chamberlain Bridge in Bridgetown bears the country's coat of arms, Broken Trident, national flower and pledge, as well as a dolphin and pelican The Caribbean island is 50 years old on 30 November - more to the point, it's 50 years since it gained independence from the UK. There are a few things you may already know about this island of a little more than 280,000 people: it was a centre of sugar production, has produced numerous world class cricketers, and is the birthplace of iconic pop star Rihanna .

