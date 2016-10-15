Barbados at 50

Barbados at 50

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: BBC News

The Independence Arch on Chamberlain Bridge in Bridgetown bears the country's coat of arms, Broken Trident, national flower and pledge, as well as a dolphin and pelican The Caribbean island is 50 years old on 30 November - more to the point, it's 50 years since it gained independence from the UK. There are a few things you may already know about this island of a little more than 280,000 people: it was a centre of sugar production, has produced numerous world class cricketers, and is the birthplace of iconic pop star Rihanna .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do people HATE Barbados People? (Mar '13) Feb '15 sherri 32
barbados women are very very ugly!!!!! (Jan '13) Jan '15 no name 37
Barbados Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '14 Musikologist 9
What Is Bajan? And what does it mean? (Aug '09) Dec '14 MC LUVER 15
Why are all caribbean people so loud? (Mar '13) Dec '14 Gloria 7
News Rihanna Will Host Diamond Ball at The Vineyard ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sophia Paymen 1
The Rihanna (Jul '07) Oct '14 Rodney 97
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,616

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC