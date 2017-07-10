UPDATE 1-Ten killed, dozens hurt, in Bangladesh garment factory blast
A boiler has exploded at a Bangladeshi garment factory killing 10 people and injuring dozens, fire officials said on Tuesday, the latest mishap to hit one of the world's biggest garment producers. The accident happened late on Monday at a plant of Multifabs Limited, a Bangladeshi company on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka, a fire official said.
