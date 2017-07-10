UK'S trade and development commitment...

UK'S trade and development commitment to Bangladesh

Many of our friends in Bangladesh have welcomed an announcement made on June 25 by the Rt Hon Liam Fox MP and Rt Hon Priti Patel MP, the Secretaries of State for International Trade and International Development respectively. The UK intends to secure Bangladesh's existing trade arrangement of duty-free and quota-free access to the UK market after the UK's departure from the European Union.

Chicago, IL

