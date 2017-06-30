Relief for flood victims scanty

People wade through over knee-deep water on Ramu-Naikkhangchhari Road yesterday afternoon as incessant rain disrupts communication in Cox's Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Ali Jinnah /Mintu Deshwara With the overall flood situation in Moulvibazar remaining unchanged, thousands of people in the district's three upazilas were suffering yesterday due to shortage of relief supplies.

Chicago, IL

