Relief for flood victims scanty
People wade through over knee-deep water on Ramu-Naikkhangchhari Road yesterday afternoon as incessant rain disrupts communication in Cox's Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Ali Jinnah /Mintu Deshwara With the overall flood situation in Moulvibazar remaining unchanged, thousands of people in the district's three upazilas were suffering yesterday due to shortage of relief supplies.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May '17
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr '17
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
