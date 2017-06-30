Recounting 'Operation Thunderbolt'

Commando troopers in action during Operation Thunderbolt at Holey Artisan in Gulshan on the morning of July 2 last year. Photo: ISPR When the terror attack was unfolding at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, Lt Col MM Imrul Hasan was watching a movie with his family at a resort in Habiganj, some 180km away from the capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.