'Rape' again in Banani: Accused held

1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Star

The arrestee, Bahauddin Ivan, 28, who had come to know the girl through Facebook, invited her to a purported birthday party of his at his Banani residence on Tuesday night and then raped her, according to the first information report. The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Ivan at a residence in Majdair area of Narayanganj around 4:30pm, said Lt Col Kamrul Hasan, commanding officer of Rab 11. A five-member medical team led by Dr Sohel Mahmud, head of the DMC Forensic Medicine Department, collected samples of blood and urine for tests and conducted X- Ray and High Vaginal Swab on the victim.

Chicago, IL

