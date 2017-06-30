'Rape' again in Banani: Accused held

The arrestee, Bahauddin Ivan, 28, who had come to know the girl through Facebook, invited her to a purported birthday party of his at his Banani residence on Tuesday night and then raped her, according to the first information report. The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Ivan at a residence in Majdair area of Narayanganj around 4:30pm, said Lt Col Kamrul Hasan, commanding officer of Rab 11. A five-member medical team led by Dr Sohel Mahmud, head of the DMC Forensic Medicine Department, collected samples of blood and urine for tests and conducted X- Ray and High Vaginal Swab on the victim.

