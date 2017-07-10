One killed in Cox's Bazar landslide

Fresh landslide killed a man in Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali yesterday, while people of adjacent Rangamati and Bandarban are living in fear of further calamity as incessant rain continued in the districts for the last couple of days. Yesterday noon, a slab of mud fell on Rangamati-Chittagong highway, halting vehicular movement for an hour.

