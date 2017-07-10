One killed in Cox's Bazar landslide
Fresh landslide killed a man in Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali yesterday, while people of adjacent Rangamati and Bandarban are living in fear of further calamity as incessant rain continued in the districts for the last couple of days. Yesterday noon, a slab of mud fell on Rangamati-Chittagong highway, halting vehicular movement for an hour.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May '17
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr '17
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
