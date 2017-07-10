'Missing' Bangladeshi government crit...

'Missing' Bangladeshi government critic found

1 hr ago

Dhaka, July 4 - A well-known columnist and government critic has been found safe a day after his family reported him missing, the police said on Tuesday. Farhad Mazhar, a prominent poet, writer and human rights activist, sparked a police hunt after leaving his Dhaka home on Monday morning.

Chicago, IL

