IAEA Director General Acknowledges Bangladesh Progress at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

Bangladesh is making significant progress in the construction of its first nuclear power plant, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said during a visit to the country this week. In his courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Mr Amano appreciated the strong political commitment, the public support, and the cooperation by Russia as important indications of the advances made at power plant.

