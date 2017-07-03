Gang rape survivor has acid thrown in her face for fifth time
Survivors of acid attacks attend a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in May 12, 2009. A woman in neighbouring country India has survived five acid attacks A woman who has survived an alleged gang rape and four separate acid attacks has had acid thrown at her again.
