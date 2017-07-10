Flood fury rages

Flood fury rages

Read more: The Daily Star

With the rickshaw-van almost submerged by rising waters of the Matamuhuri river, an ailing elderly woman, seated on a chair, is being taken to Lama Upazila Health Complex yesterday. Some 2,000 families of the upazila town have been marooned due to flash floods triggered by heavy rain in the last two days.

Chicago, IL

