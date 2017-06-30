Eight dead in Bangladesh garment fact...

Eight dead in Bangladesh garment factory blast

At least eight people were killed and up to 50 injured after a boiler exploded at a garment factory in Bangladesh today, authorities said. Dozens of labourers were on site at the factory in an industrial district outside the capital Dhaka when a blast tore through the six-storey building, causing its walls and a roof to collapse.

