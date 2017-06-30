Don't allow militants to use Bangladesh soil: PM

Mentioning that Bangladesh has set an example in the world with its success in curbing terrorism and militancy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed the need for continuing the trend so that militants cannot use the soil of this country. "Law enforcement agencies and the Armed Forces together with a cross-section of people have made this possible, and this trend should continue so that militants get no place of terrorism and militancy on Bangladesh soil," she said.

