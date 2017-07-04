China's Red Cross Society donates 100,000 USD to assist flood victims in Bangladesh
The Red Cross Society of China has made a cash donation to help Bangladesh's communities affected by the flooding that has stranded hundreds of thousands of people. The Chinese embassy in Bangladesh's capital on Tuesday handed over a cheque of 100,000 U.S. dollars on behalf of the Red Cross Society of China to the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.
