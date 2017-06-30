CBI to probe employment of Bangladesh...

CBI to probe employment of Bangladeshis in govt offices

DNA India

The Central Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe into an employment racket of Bangladeshi nationals using forged documents to gain Central government jobs. The agency made the decision after unearthing a case of a Bangladeshi national working at the National Institute of Homeopathy in Kolkata for the last three decades using forged documents.

Chicago, IL

