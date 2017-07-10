Blog: 'US-Saudi relationship is unwor...

Blog: 'US-Saudi relationship is unworkable'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Ayaan Hirsi Ali is one of the world's most forceful feminist critics of extremist Islamism, senior fellow with the Future of Diplomacy Project at the Harvard Kennedy School, member of the Council on Foreign Relations and author of several books including 'Heretic: Why Islam Needs a Reformation Now'. She spoke to Rohit E David on US President Donald Trump's recent outreach to Saudi Arabia, the recent change of guard within the Saudi royal family and its impact on radical Islam and Middle East politics: One of President Trump's campaign promises was to eradicate the ideology of radical Islam and to kick start the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May '17 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,739 • Total comments across all topics: 282,224,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC