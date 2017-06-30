Bangladeshi remittances home total nearly $13 bn

Dhaka, July 6 Millions of Bangladeshis in the July 2016-June 2017 fiscal year remitted home nearly $13 billion, a central bank official said on Thursday. "The flow of inward remittances in the 2016-17 financial year fell by about 14.47 per cent to $12,769.45 million," Xinhua news agency quoted the Bangladesh Bank official as saying.

