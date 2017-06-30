Bangladeshi artists exhibit on Copenh...

Bangladeshi artists exhibit on Copenhagen

The Bangladesh Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark organised a three-day painting exhibition of two Bangladeshi artists at the embassy, from June 28-30. About 50 paintings by Kazi Salauddin Ahmed and Zobaida Arzoo were on display at the exhibition.

Chicago, IL

