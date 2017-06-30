Bangladesh Supreme Court rejects Khal...

Bangladesh Supreme Court rejects Khaleda Zia's plea to re-investigate graft case

In a setback to former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, the Supreme Court on Sunday upheld a High Court judgement rejecting her plea for a re-investigation into a graft case against her.

Chicago, IL

