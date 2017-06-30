Bangladesh: Prominent government crit...

Bangladesh: Prominent government critic disappears after call to wife ...

8 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

One of Bangladesh's most prominent government critics went missing today after calling his wife to tell her he feared he would be killed, police said. The wife of Farhad Mazhar, a well-known poet, writer and dissident, told police he telephoned early today to tell her he was being taken away by a man and feared he would be killed.

