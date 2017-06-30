Bangladesh marks anniversary of cafe attack that killed 22
Bangladesh on Saturday marked the first anniversary of the nation's worst terrorist attack by Islamist militants with promises to continue to fight the menace. Foreign delegates, activists and family members vowed to tackle Islamic militancy in the country as they visited the Holey Artisan Bakery, the site of the July 1, 2016, attack.
