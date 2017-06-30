Bangladesh LNG drive likely to hit it...

Bangladesh LNG drive likely to hit its diesel, fuel oil demand

SINGAPORE/DHAKA, July 6 Bangladesh's plan to start importing liquefied natural gas next year will likely dampen its demand for oil used in power generation, government and industry sources said. The South Asian nation typically ships in around 2.5 million tonnes of fuel oil and 3.2 million tonnes of diesel annually, making it one of the top 10 such importers in the region.

Chicago, IL

