Bangladesh garment factory explosion ...

Bangladesh garment factory explosion kills 10, injures 50

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Bangladeshi firefighters and rescuers stand on the debris after a Monday evening boiler explosion at a garment factory owned by export-oriented Multifabs Ltd. at Kashimpur area in Gazipur district, outside capital Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. less Bangladeshi firefighters and rescuers stand on the debris after a Monday evening boiler explosion at a garment factory owned by export-oriented Multifabs Ltd. at Kashimpur area in Gazipur district, outside ... more Bangladeshi rescuers stand on the debris after a Monday evening boiler explosion at a garment factory owned by export-oriented Multifabs Ltd. at Kashimpur area in Gazipur district, outside capital Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May '17 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,683 • Total comments across all topics: 282,244,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC