Bamboo bridge over Sati river

Villagers have built a 400-foot-long bamboo bridge over the Sati river in Kaunia upazila of Rangpur to ease sufferings of residents of seven villages. Photo: Kongkon Karmaker People of seven villages in Kaunia upazila of Rangpur erected a 400-foot-long bamboo bridge over the Sati river as they had been suffering for long due to absence of a bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.