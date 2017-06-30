Bamboo bridge over Sati river

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Villagers have built a 400-foot-long bamboo bridge over the Sati river in Kaunia upazila of Rangpur to ease sufferings of residents of seven villages. Photo: Kongkon Karmaker People of seven villages in Kaunia upazila of Rangpur erected a 400-foot-long bamboo bridge over the Sati river as they had been suffering for long due to absence of a bridge.

