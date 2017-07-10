Around 2,000 Bangladeshis stuck in Tu...

Around 2,000 Bangladeshis stuck in Turkey

Around 2,000 Bangladeshis, mainly regular migrants from Iran, Lebanon and Jordan, got stuck in Turkey as their attempts to illegally enter Europe through Turkey became difficult. Bangladesh Ambassador in Ankara Allama Siddiki fears a humanitarian crisis and slower repatriation of the stranded people.

