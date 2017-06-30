3 women detained during raid on militant den in Bangladesh
Dhaka, July 1 - Police in Bangladesh on Saturday detained three women militants and seized weapons, ammunition and explosives, including suicide vests, during a raid on a suspected Neo JMB hideout in Bheramara in Kushtia district, a media report said. Superintendent of Police, Kushtia, S.M. Mehedi Hossain, said the house near the Upazila town's Taltola Mosque was surrounded around 12 a.m. on Saturday based on information from the Counter Terrorism Unit, bdnews24.com reported.
