3 women detained during raid on milit...

3 women detained during raid on militant den in Bangladesh

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Dhaka, July 1 - Police in Bangladesh on Saturday detained three women militants and seized weapons, ammunition and explosives, including suicide vests, during a raid on a suspected Neo JMB hideout in Bheramara in Kushtia district, a media report said. Superintendent of Police, Kushtia, S.M. Mehedi Hossain, said the house near the Upazila town's Taltola Mosque was surrounded around 12 a.m. on Saturday based on information from the Counter Terrorism Unit, bdnews24.com reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May '17 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,224 • Total comments across all topics: 282,152,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC