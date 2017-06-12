World's most powerful hammer deployed for Bangladesh' 'Padma Bridge construction'
Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 14 : World's largest and strongest hammer has been deployed for the construction of Bangladesh's Padma bridge. The construction workers have been using the 3,000 kilojoules capacity tool since Tuesday morning.
