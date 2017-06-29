World fashion brands, unions agree to extend Bangladesh deal

In this April 25, 2013, file photo, Bangladeshi people gather as rescuers search for survivors and victims after the Rana Plaza building collapsed which housed five garment factories in Savar, near Dhaka, Bangladesh. Leading global fashion brands and trade unions announced a three year agreement in Paris, France, Thursday June 29, 2017, to continue a safety program for fire and building safety involving thousands of garment factories in Bangladesh.

