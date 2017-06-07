World economy seen picking up, politi...

World economy seen picking up, political uncertainty a risk

15 hrs ago

The world economy is picking up speed but faces big political uncertainties and needs to be reformed to make growth work for a broader swath of people, a global policy watchdog said Wednesday. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development predicted in its latest global outlook report that world growth would accelerate from 3 percent in 2016 to 3.6 percent in 2018.

Chicago, IL

