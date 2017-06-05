What can Bangladesh do to deliver mor...

What can Bangladesh do to deliver more and better jobs for everyone?

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Bangladesh has made remarkable progress toward ending poverty and sharing prosperity with more of its people. As recently as 2000, about one in three Bangladeshis lived in extreme poverty based on the national poverty line; today, this has fallen to 13 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May 19 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,434 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC