We regret the political partition of Bengal: Filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly

New Delhi, June 9 - Filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly, whose gripping, National Award-winning tale Bishorjon is built around the close social and cultural ties between Bengalis in West Bengal and Bangladesh, says people on both sides regret the political partition of the state in 1947. Featuring actors Abir Chatterjee and Joya Ahsan, the film tells the story of a Bangladeshi Hindu widow who saves an Indian Muslim man who washed up on Bangladesh's side of a river, that flows through both countries, immediately after the mass immersion of Durga Puja idols in the river Padma .

