Vegetable exports drop on cargo ban
Vegetable exports dropped 16.81 percent year-on-year to $76.90 million in the first 11 months of fiscal 2016-17 due to a ban on direct cargo flights from Dhaka to Europe. Besides, the partial 'self-ban' last month by the Plant Protection Wing of the Department of Agricultural Extension on export of vegetables to avoid return of consignments also had an impact on shipments.
