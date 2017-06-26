'US-Bangladesh relations to grow under Trump admin'
Bilateral partnership between Bangladesh and United States would continue to grow under the new US administration, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon said during a meeting with the Bangladesh foreign secretary. Ambassador Thomas Shannon and Md Shahidul Haque met at the US Department of State on Tuesday and discussed the entire gamut of Dhaka-Washington bilateral relations, according to a press release of the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC.
