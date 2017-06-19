Unfit, old buses on highway
Passengers of a BRTC bus push it to help the driver start the old vehicle after it went dysfunctional on the road, Photo: Star Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the number of old unfit buses see tremendous rise on Dhaka-Aricha Highway, posing risk of serious accidents amid the ongoing rush of homebound people. Visiting a few workshops at Aricha old truck terminal, BRTC bus stand in Shivalaya upazila and Bhatbaur and Uchutia in Manikganj Sadar upazila in last couple of days, this correspondent found workers repairing and colouring old buses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|May 26
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May '17
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr '17
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC