Unfit, old buses on highway

Passengers of a BRTC bus push it to help the driver start the old vehicle after it went dysfunctional on the road, Photo: Star Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the number of old unfit buses see tremendous rise on Dhaka-Aricha Highway, posing risk of serious accidents amid the ongoing rush of homebound people. Visiting a few workshops at Aricha old truck terminal, BRTC bus stand in Shivalaya upazila and Bhatbaur and Uchutia in Manikganj Sadar upazila in last couple of days, this correspondent found workers repairing and colouring old buses.

