UK Snap Elections: 3 Bangladeshi-orig...

UK Snap Elections: 3 Bangladeshi-origin women in spotlight

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Daily Star

Three Bangladeshi-origin women candidates drew an extra focus in the media, several of those dubbing them as "three daughters" or "tin kanya" of Bangladesh as Britain goes to snap general elections today. Fourteen candidates of Bangladeshi origin are contesting in the UK polls but Bangabandhu's granddaughter Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, Rushanara Ali and Dr Rupa Huq grabbed most public attention while all the three were fielded in the polls by the opposition Labour Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May 19 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,434 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC