UK Snap Elections: 3 Bangladeshi-origin women in spotlight

Three Bangladeshi-origin women candidates drew an extra focus in the media, several of those dubbing them as "three daughters" or "tin kanya" of Bangladesh as Britain goes to snap general elections today. Fourteen candidates of Bangladeshi origin are contesting in the UK polls but Bangabandhu's granddaughter Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, Rushanara Ali and Dr Rupa Huq grabbed most public attention while all the three were fielded in the polls by the opposition Labour Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.