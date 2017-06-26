UK honours ARTICLE 19 regional director Tahmina
ARTICLE 19 Regional Director Tahmina Rahman has been awarded the UK government's Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for her outstanding services to freedom of expression and the right to information in Bangladesh. Tahmina has been put in the list of diplomatic service and overseas , according to a press release issued this afternoon.
Read more at The Daily Star.
