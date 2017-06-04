Two dead, hundreds of thousands flee ...

Two dead, hundreds of thousands flee as cyclone batters Bangladesh

Yesterday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department had said the severe cyclonic storm "Mora" moved northward over North Bay and started crossing Cox's Bazar- Chittagong coast at 6:00 AM . At least 350,000 people had been moved to safety or were evacuated as the low-lying delta nation braced for its first strong storm of the year.

Chicago, IL

