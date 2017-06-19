Truck crash kills 16 home-goers

A helper filling in for the driver of a cement-laden truck lost control and flipped the vehicle in Pirganj of Rangpur early yesterday, leaving 16 Eid holidaymakers, including two women and a girl, dead. The victims were travelling on the truck and it appears that they died after cement sacks fell on them, said Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Pirganj Police Station.

