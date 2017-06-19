Truck crash kills 16 home-goers

Truck crash kills 16 home-goers

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

A helper filling in for the driver of a cement-laden truck lost control and flipped the vehicle in Pirganj of Rangpur early yesterday, leaving 16 Eid holidaymakers, including two women and a girl, dead. The victims were travelling on the truck and it appears that they died after cement sacks fell on them, said Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Pirganj Police Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May '17 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,625 • Total comments across all topics: 282,014,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC