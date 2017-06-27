Troops in Myanmar's Rakhine on high a...

Troops in Myanmar's Rakhine on high alert after killings

Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

Troops in Myanmar's northeastern Rakhine state were put on high alert on Tuesday, police and sources said, after nearly 200 Rakhine Buddhist villagers fled the area after a recent spate of killings and amid fears of fresh attacks by Rohingya insurgents. Rakhine Chief Minister Nyi Pu and senior state government officials have "urgently" gone to the area after receiving reports of fleeing villagers, officials said, and border guards in neighbouring Bangladesh have also been put on alert.

Chicago, IL

