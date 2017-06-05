Trespassing: Myanmar pardons 33 Bangladeshis

Five Bangladeshis, released from jails in Tanintharyi in Myanmar after returning to Dhaka from Yangoon by Biman Bangladesh Airlines on June 7. Photo: Courtesy of Bangladesh embassy in Myanmar Bangladesh embassy in Yangoon secured the clemency on May 25 and has started sending them back in phases, a press release of the mission said today. A batch of five, released from jails in Tanintharyi, close to Thailand, has returned to Dhaka from Yangoon by Biman Bangladesh Airlines on June 7, the release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.