Trespassing: Myanmar pardons 33 Bangl...

Trespassing: Myanmar pardons 33 Bangladeshis

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Five Bangladeshis, released from jails in Tanintharyi in Myanmar after returning to Dhaka from Yangoon by Biman Bangladesh Airlines on June 7. Photo: Courtesy of Bangladesh embassy in Myanmar Bangladesh embassy in Yangoon secured the clemency on May 25 and has started sending them back in phases, a press release of the mission said today. A batch of five, released from jails in Tanintharyi, close to Thailand, has returned to Dhaka from Yangoon by Biman Bangladesh Airlines on June 7, the release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May 19 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,124 • Total comments across all topics: 281,650,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC