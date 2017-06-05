Trespassing: Myanmar pardons 33 Bangladeshis
Five Bangladeshis, released from jails in Tanintharyi in Myanmar after returning to Dhaka from Yangoon by Biman Bangladesh Airlines on June 7. Photo: Courtesy of Bangladesh embassy in Myanmar Bangladesh embassy in Yangoon secured the clemency on May 25 and has started sending them back in phases, a press release of the mission said today. A batch of five, released from jails in Tanintharyi, close to Thailand, has returned to Dhaka from Yangoon by Biman Bangladesh Airlines on June 7, the release said.
