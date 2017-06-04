Traditional wooden boats produced in ...

Traditional wooden boats produced in riverine Bangladesh

Workers build a wooden boat in Bangladesh's southeastern seaport city of Chittagong, on May 24, 2017. In riverine Bangladesh, boats are the key means of transportation and large numbers of people are reliant on boats to catch fish to earn their daily bread.

Chicago, IL

