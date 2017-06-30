The night the horror struck
The newly opened Holey Artisan Bakery, a year after a deadly siege by militants at its old location. Photo: AFP It was a quiet afternoon at the Holey Artisan Bakery on road 79 in the capital's Gulshan on July 1, one of the last days of Ramadan in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May '17
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr '17
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC