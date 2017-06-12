Tailbacks on Dhaka-Ctg, Dhaka-Tangail...

Tailbacks on Dhaka-Ctg, Dhaka-Tangail highways

A 15-kilometre long tailback was created on Dhaka-Tangail highway from Gazipur's Chandra to Tangail's Konabari this morning due to construction works on the road and sporadic rain. People suffered for hours on the highway as construction work of a four-lane road and a bridge are underway in Konabari and Chandra respectively, Mobarak Hossain, inspector of Konabari police outpost, told our Gazipur correspondent.

