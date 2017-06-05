Suspected anthrax outbreak in Bangladesh, one dead
Dhaka, June 7 - At least one person died and dozens others have so far fallen ill due to suspected anthrax contracted from consuming meat of ill domestic animals in Bangladesh, media reported on Wednesday. At least 25 residents in Pabna district are suspected to be affected with anthrax after they consumed beef from sick cows recently, Xinhua news agency quoted a doctor as saying.
