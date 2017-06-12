Stockholm, Dhaka to fight terror together
Bangladesh and Sweden here yesterday pledged to work together to combat terrorism and identified new areas of cooperation like energy security, technological innovation, trade and development of smart cities between the two countries. Sheikh Hasina is now in Stockholm on a three-day bilateral visit at the invitation of her Swedish prime minister.
