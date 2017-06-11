Sichuan Opera staged in Bangladesh

Artists of Sichuan Opera Troupe perform acrobatic show in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on June 10, 2017. Touring artists from Sichuan Opera Troupe have staged exquisite performances themed "Cultural China, Splendid Sichuan" in Bangladesh on Saturday, astounding audiences with costumes, elaborate makeup, high-speed acrobatics and high-pitched singing.

