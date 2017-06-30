Search for 5 terrorists halts Dhaka cafe attack investigation
Dhaka, July 1 The terror siege of Holey Artisan bakery here ended with the killing of five gunmen, but the police say they need to catch five more terrorists before the investigation is complete. "We are still looking for five suspects whose names came up in our investigation.
