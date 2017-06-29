School on verge of collapse
A large portion of a primary school in Gaibandha Sadar upazila went into the Brahmaputra river due to severe erosion while the remaining building is on the verge of collapse. Fearing probable collapse of the schoolhouse at Kamarjani union, the authorities of the educational institution suspended all classes and shifted belongings to a safer place.
