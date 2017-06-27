Saving Bangladesh rivers from dying is a daunting task

Experts and environmentalists have criticised Bangladesh's environment agency for its decision to declare four dying rivers around Dhaka as ecologically critical areas . The department of environment , which can declare any area as ecologically critical according to the 1995 Environment Conservation Act, has drawn the flak after Environment Minister Anwar Hossain told parliament on June 7 that the government has been working on the management of the rivers - the Buriganga, Turag, Balu and Shitalakhya - considered lifelines to the 16 million people in the capital.

